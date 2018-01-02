ValuEngine Upgrades Intelsat (I) to “Hold”

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

I has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group raised Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intelsat from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intelsat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.41, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of I. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intelsat by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 222,457 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

