ValuEngine Upgrades Heico (HEI.A) to Buy

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,676.17, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.49. Heico has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

