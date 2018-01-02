ValuEngine Upgrades First Bank (FRBA) to “Buy”

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ FRBA) opened at $13.85 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 56.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,364,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 507,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 2,995.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 404,050 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 32.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 30.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including owner-occupied, investor, and multi-family loans), residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans.

