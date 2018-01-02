ValuEngine Downgrades Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ SGRY) traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.88. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.05.

Surgery Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 680.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

