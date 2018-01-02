ValuEngine Downgrades Nustar Energy (NS) to Sell

Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nustar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Nustar Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nustar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nustar Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nustar Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nustar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS) opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,786.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Nustar Energy has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.64.

Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $440.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.81 million. Nustar Energy had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Nustar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nustar Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nustar Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Nustar Energy by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nustar Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Nustar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nustar Energy by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nustar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

