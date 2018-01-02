Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

VLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Valero Energy Partners (VLP) remained flat at $$44.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Valero Energy Partners has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,144.77, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 184.08% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,732,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 544,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 424,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

