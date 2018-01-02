Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 109,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,752,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John T. Hayes sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE UBA) opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $856.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

