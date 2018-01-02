Upland Software (UPLD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Upland Software earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.3164395820647 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ UPLD) traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,636. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $450.00, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 35,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $754,602.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,208,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $440,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,992,212 shares of company stock valued at $43,871,929 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/upland-software-upld-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.