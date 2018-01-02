UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 433.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $200,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.98.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213,640.63, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $231.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

