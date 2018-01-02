United Internet AG (UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.40 ($71.90).

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.86) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($82.14) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($75.00) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €62.80 ($74.76) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €63.00 ($75.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) opened at €57.34 ($68.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11,750.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. United Internet has a 1 year low of €36.81 ($43.82) and a 1 year high of €59.17 ($70.44).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates in two segments, Access and Applications. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products, as well as related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV to home users and small firms; data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the GMX, WEB.DE, and 1&1 brands.

