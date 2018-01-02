Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Unico American alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.38, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.52.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unico American stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Unico American worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/unico-american-unam-sets-new-52-week-low-at-8-50.html.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company underwrites property and casualty insurance through its insurance company subsidiary. It also provides property, casualty and health insurance through its agency subsidiaries and provides insurance premium financing and membership association services through its other subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.