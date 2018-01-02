U.S. Bancorp (USB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 3,949,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,035. The company has a market capitalization of $88,915.53, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,756,000 after buying an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,887,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

