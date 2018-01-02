TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) insider Gerard J. Gallagher sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $24,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.73, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 5.47. TSS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 60.22% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TSS Inc (TSSI) Insider Sells $24,000.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/tss-inc-tssi-insider-sells-24000-00-in-stock.html.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides various services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure, as well as integration services. The Company operates through two segments: facilities and systems integration. Its facilities segment is involved in the design, project management and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.