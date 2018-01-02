Total (TOT) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Total (NYSE:TOT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Total earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.8568515220104 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Friday, November 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Total ( TOT ) traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. 1,110,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. Total has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $141,030.00, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Total had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Total will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.734 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/total-tot-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-22.html.

About Total

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.