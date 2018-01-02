TESARO Inc (TSRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

TESARO (TSRO) traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. 2,281,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,050. The company has a market capitalization of $4,110.00, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.52. TESARO has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $142.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.57 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 251.22% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 740.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that TESARO will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESARO news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 829 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $70,663.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,529.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESARO by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TESARO by 254.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TESARO by 317.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at about $707,000.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

