TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 19,636.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,496,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after buying an additional 3,478,313 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 33,933,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,425,000 after buying an additional 3,347,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in the third quarter worth about $45,311,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 29.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,016,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,837,000 after buying an additional 1,604,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,731,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,104,000 after buying an additional 1,571,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

