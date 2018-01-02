Tech Data Corp (TECD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tech Data worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard T. Hume sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $303,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tech Data Corp ( NASDAQ:TECD ) opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $81.42 and a one year high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,750.00, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Tech Data had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECD. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $114.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

