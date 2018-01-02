TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354,391.53, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $15,750,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $1,618,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 229,774 shares in the company, valued at $19,073,539.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,357 shares of company stock worth $4,273,910. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

