SunOpta (STKL) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News coverage about SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunOpta earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8202430258944 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.68 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Dean Hollis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,149.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment acquired 644,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $4,834,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

