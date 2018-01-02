Suncor Energy (SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.68

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.68 and last traded at C$46.65, with a volume of 1523558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.15.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $77,490.00, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Little sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.51, for a total value of C$45,510.00. Also, insider Michael Roderick Macsween sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$2,530,000.00. Insiders have sold 56,100 shares of company stock worth $2,580,074 over the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Suncor Energy (SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.68” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/suncor-energy-su-sets-new-12-month-high-at-46-68.html.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.