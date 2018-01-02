StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BANX. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial ( NASDAQ BANX ) traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 154,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,500. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.20. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. equities research analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in StoneCastle Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 75.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

