STMicroelectronics (STM) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics’ peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 7.84% 13.47% 7.51% STMicroelectronics Competitors -42.62% 1.33% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $6.97 billion $165.00 million 33.94 STMicroelectronics Competitors $4.38 billion $571.99 million 36.26

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. STMicroelectronics pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 60.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 2 5 0 2.50 STMicroelectronics Competitors 955 4838 8849 373 2.58

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.97%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 6.35%. Given STMicroelectronics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

STMicroelectronics peers beat STMicroelectronics on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others. ADG comprises all dedicated automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. AMG includes low-power analog ICs for all markets; smart power products; Touch Screen Controllers; Low Power Connectivity solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), and power conversion products. MDG comprises general purpose and secure microcontrollers, and Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory memories. The Others segment includes all the financial values related to the Imaging Product Division, Subsystems and other products.

