Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 7,653 Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,424,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 60.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,126,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after buying an additional 424,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 770,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 159,401 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 469,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $14,385.93, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.27). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cna Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cna Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

