Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John E. Welsh III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $4,199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp ( NASDAQ:LBRDA ) opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15,465.92, a P/E ratio of 850.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.91% and a return on equity of 0.22%. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/stifel-financial-corp-acquires-new-position-in-liberty-broadband-corp-lbrda.html.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.