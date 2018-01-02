Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 431,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,590.00, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 52.28%. The company had revenue of $226.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Compass Point upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

