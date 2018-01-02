Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.51.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE SRC) opened at $8.58 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3,910.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 0.17.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.
