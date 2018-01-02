SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,573 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.3% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $78,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $266.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $222.73 and a 52 week high of $268.60. The company has a market capitalization of $280,500.00 and a P/E ratio of -182.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.3513 per share. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-position-raised-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.