Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Price

News coverage about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE SWK ) traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $168.51. The company had a trading volume of 875,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,542. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $170.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26,022.25, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO James M. Loree sold 70,531 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $11,411,915.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,387,648.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 5,737 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $970,700.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,480 shares in the company, valued at $9,725,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,606 shares of company stock worth $20,938,546. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

