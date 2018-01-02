Headlines about Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Richmont Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.1735682844176 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Richmont Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.33 target price on shares of Richmont Mines in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Richmont Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Richmont Mines alerts:

Richmont Mines (NYSE RIC) opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Richmont Mines has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Richmont Mines (RIC) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-richmont-mines-ric-share-price.html.

Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Richmont Mines had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Richmont Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmont Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmont Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.