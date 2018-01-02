Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Public Service Enterprise Group earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9768430828533 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.75 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 2,998,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,662. The firm has a market cap of $26,061.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.99%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 79,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $3,902,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $112,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,118 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,306. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

