Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stoneridge earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9071380253326 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.80 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 49,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,070,746.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,138.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

