Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cass Information Systems (CASS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cass Information Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.737238653241 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ CASS) opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.99, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase 500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

In other news, CEO Eric H. Brunngraber sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $204,282.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

