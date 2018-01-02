Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Argan (AGX) Stock Price

Headlines about Argan (NYSE:AGX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Argan earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.4273983557307 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Argan (AGX) opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Argan has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $699.69, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86.
About Argan
Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.
