Headlines about Argan (NYSE:AGX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Argan earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.4273983557307 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (AGX) opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Argan has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $699.69, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Argan (AGX) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-argan-agx-stock-price.html.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.