Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nomura (NMR) Share Price

Headlines about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nomura earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1667872892779 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Nomura (NYSE NMR) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,450. Nomura has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $21,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

