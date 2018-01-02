Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SolarCity (SCTY) Share Price

News articles about SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SolarCity earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the renewable energy company an impact score of 42.6725234894063 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,349. SolarCity has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SolarCity Corporation is a United States-based solar provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. It operates through solar energy products and services segment.

