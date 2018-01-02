Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gold Fields (GFI) Share Price

News coverage about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0501423850758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,950. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. Deutsche Bank upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

