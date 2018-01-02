Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Building Materials earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0184460833402 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Foundation Building Materials (FBM) opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.98 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.25. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Foundation Building Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

