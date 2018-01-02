Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Price

Media stories about Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Concho Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.5045963785206 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KLR Group cut Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $167.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Concho Resources ( NYSE CXO ) traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. 810,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $155.05. The stock has a market cap of $22,590.00, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

