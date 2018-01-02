Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PerkinElmer (PKI) Share Price

Headlines about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.8415579139571 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI ) traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 768,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,700. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $8,059.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $502,535.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $912,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

