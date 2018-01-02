Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) Stock Price

News coverage about BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.905072055707 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,206. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

