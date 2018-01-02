Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rimini Street (RMNI) Share Price

Media coverage about Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rimini Street earned a news impact score of -0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3570807956626 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Rimini Street (RMNI) traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 16,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,446. The company has a market cap of $454.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Brian Slepko sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $27,534.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $15,082 and sold 700,918 shares worth $6,427,535.

