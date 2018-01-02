Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Donegal Group (DGICA) Share Price

Press coverage about Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4420226430684 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ DGICA) traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.54, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.30. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 2.81%. sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,325.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Gilmartin sold 5,333 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $91,567.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,562 shares in the company, valued at $232,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,040 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Donegal Group (DGICA) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-donegal-group-dgica-share-price.html.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.