Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westar Energy (WR) Share Price

News headlines about Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westar Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.66273760954 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price target on shares of Westar Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Westar Energy alerts:

Westar Energy (WR) traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. 714,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,700. Westar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $7,502.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $794.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Westar Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, SVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,100 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $436,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Kongs sold 2,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,312. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westar Energy (WR) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-westar-energy-wr-share-price.html.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.