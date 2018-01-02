Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sirius XM (SIRI) Share Price

Media headlines about Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sirius XM earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0547072286055 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,970,000. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,630.00, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 93.51% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Gabelli raised their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $6.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 172,704 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $980,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 1,374,479 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $7,834,530.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sirius XM (SIRI) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sirius-xm-siri-share-price.html.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.