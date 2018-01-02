Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hubbell (HUBB) Share Price

Media headlines about Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hubbell earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1523317014641 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hubbell (NYSE HUBB) traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.20. 376,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,550. Hubbell has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,403.10, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hubbell will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, insider Gerben Bakker sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $73,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

