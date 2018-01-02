Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VSE (VSEC) Stock Price

Media headlines about VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VSE earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.5360459753209 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

VSE (NASDAQ VSEC) traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. 62,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,645. VSE has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $524.88, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.73.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $174.16 million during the quarter.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation is a services and supply chain management company. The Company’s segments include Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, Federal Services Group, and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Company provides logistics and distribution services for legacy systems and equipment and professional and technical services to the United States Government, including the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the United States Postal Service (USPS), federal civilian agencies, and commercial and other customers.

