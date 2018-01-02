Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Triple-S Management (GTS) Stock Price

News coverage about Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triple-S Management earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4330827702526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently commented on GTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Triple-S Management ( NYSE GTS ) opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.66 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triple-S Management news, insider Iraida T. Ojeda-Castro sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $45,859.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,445 shares in the company, valued at $232,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

