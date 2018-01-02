Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Stock Price

News stories about Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westwood Holdings Group earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7732576119075 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE WHG) opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $588.24, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

In other news, CIO Mark Freeman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $292,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc (Westwood) is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Advisory and Trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. Its subsidiaries include Westwood Management Corp. and Westwood Advisors, LLC (together, Westwood Management), Westwood International Advisors Inc (Westwood International) and Westwood Trust.

