Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) Share Price

News stories about Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (NYSE:MUI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9233665516965 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (NYSE MUI) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 346,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,988. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

