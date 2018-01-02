Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ciner Resources (CINR) Share Price

News articles about Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ciner Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.3396910835914 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE CINR) traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,703. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.34, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.10 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Ciner Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ciner Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciner Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ciner-resources-cinr-share-price.html.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.